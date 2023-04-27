TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have selected Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey with the 19th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kancey is a first-team All-Florida pick from Miami Northwestern High School, who redshirted his first year with the Pittsburgh Panthers. According to the Buccaneers, Kancey started 11 regular-season games at defensive tackle, missing two contests (Miami and the Sun Bowl against UCLA due to injury).

While in college, affiliate WHTM said Kancey was “one of the most defensive linemen.” He led the team with 7.5 sacks while also compiling 31 tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss.

In addition to earning a first-team All-American title in eight major publications and coaches organizations in 2022, Kancey was also named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Kancey is the first Pitt player since defensive tackle and Super Bowl Champion Aaron Donald to earn Unanimous All-American status from the five official NCAA selectors, according to WHTM. The news outlet also stated that Kancey could be the next Pitt great to follow in Donald’s footsteps.

While paired up alongside Vita Vea, the two look to become run-stoppers and pocket-busters in the upcoming season. It should also be noted that Kancey is the 12th defensive lineman that the Bucs have drafted in the first round, with the last pick being Vea in 2018.

With the 19th pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/EqPt9BewzS — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 28, 2023

The 2023 NFL Draft began on Thursday, April 27 and will continue through Saturday, April 29. The second round starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and the final rounds begin at noon on Saturday.

During the NFL Draft, which takes place on April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri, Tampa Bay will have the following overall picks: