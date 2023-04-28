TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the 48th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected offensive tackle Cody Mauch.

Mauch started 39 consecutive games over his final three seasons with the North Dakota State University Bison.

He was part of a Bison program that went 78-8 with four NCAA Divison I FCS national championships and won four Missouri Valley Football Conference titles over his six years with the team.

Mauch is a two-time all-American and three-time all-MVDC honoree.

He went to Hankinson High School in North Dakota and graduated from NDSU in Dec. 2021 with a degree in agricultural and biosystems engineering.