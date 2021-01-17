LIVE GAME UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers face New Orleans Saints in divisional round playoff game

FIRST QUARTER:

the #Saints Deonte Harris returns the punt for 54 yards well into #Bucs territory … — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 17, 2021

the #Bucs cannot convert on their first 3rd down of the game … the ball hits Gronk's fingertips — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 17, 2021

Brady to Fournette to start this game — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) January 17, 2021

Round 3⃣



Let's get it. pic.twitter.com/R17SzFqZC2 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 17, 2021

PRE-GAME COVERAGE:

It’s the matchup we’ve all been waiting for… yet again.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-5) and Tom Brady are set to face the New Orleans Saints (13-4) and Drew Brees Sunday evening at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans for a divisional-round playoff game.

That game will be the seventh time they have gone head to head in the NFL and the third matchup of the season. Currently, Brees has the advantage of winning five games and losing two games against Brady.

This rare postseason matchup of record-setting quarterbacks older than 41 will kick off at 6:40 p.m.