TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With already high prices to attend NFL games, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have to pay a bit more to enjoy a beer at Bucs games.

In a data analysis from aGamble of all NFL teams, the most expensive beer price in the entire league is right here at Raymond James Stadium.

On average, a beer at a Bucs game will cost fans $12.

Tying in second place are the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints, and Jacksonville Jaguars at $11.50.

The online gambling offers site also analyzed NFL ticket prices across the league over the past five seasons.

They found that from 2018, the Las Vegas Raiders have raised their ticket price by 87.7%, with a ticket now costing fans $71.72 more to attend a game, leaving the Raiders with the highest ticket price spike in the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ranked No. 4, with an increase of 41%. In 2018, the average cost of a ticket was $85.07. In the 2022 season, the average cost was $119.94. That’s an increase of $34.87.

When fans factor in a $12 beer, $43.03 parking, a $7, hot dog, and a $119.94 ticket, that leaves fans spending $181.97 a game.

This makes Bucs games the 7th least affordable game in the league.

The No.1 least affordable team in the league is the New England Patriots, averaging a total price of $204.45, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at $204.31, the Las Vegas Raiders at $202.97, Philadelphia Eagles at $193.80, the Green Bay Packers at $188.76, and the Los Angeles Rams at $188.65.

aGamble also projected future prices of football games, calculating Tampa Bay Buccaneers increasing their ticket price by $8.70. In 2024, the predicted game ticket price is $137.40, in 2025, at $146.10, and in 2026 at $154.80.