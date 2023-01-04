TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lit up Raymond James Stadium in blue and red to show support for Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in a game versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. The Buffalo Bills said Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field and he was taken to the UC Medical Center for further treatment.

The Bills said Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition.

The team said Damar has shown signs of improvement and is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team monitors and treats him.

On Wednesday, the Bucs were among many teams across the country showing support for Hamlin by lighting up their stadiums with Bills’ colors. You can see more photos here.