Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Touchdown for Life blood drive

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are teaming up with OneBlood for a blood drive at Raymond James Stadium.

The drive is happening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and is taking place in Park In Lot 3 at the stadium.

Lifesaving donors will receive a free game ticket to the Miami Dolphins versus Tampa Bay Buccanneers game on Aug. 16, a OneBlood limited edition “Touchdown for Life” T-shirt as well as a free wellness checkup of blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and a cholesterol screening.

You must be 16 years or older and weigh at least 110 pounds to donate blood. A photo ID is required.

