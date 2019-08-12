Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Special Olympics athletes at training camp

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers invited 60 Special Olympics Florida athletes to the team’s training camp Tuesday to play ball with some of their favorite Buccaneers.

The athletes got to enjoy skill stations, scrimmages and interactions with Bucs players.

“We are grateful to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for inviting our athletes to participate once again in their annual training camp,” Special Olympics Florida President & CEO Sherry Wheelock said. “Over the past six years, the Buccaneers have contributed their time and resources to support our mission by hosting training camps for our athletes.”

On Sept. 14, the Bucs will be recognized as Sports Organization of the Year at Special Olympics Florida’s Champions Gala at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss