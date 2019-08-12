Tampa Bay Buccaneers host Special Olympics athletes at training camp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers invited 60 Special Olympics Florida athletes to the team’s training camp Tuesday to play ball with some of their favorite Buccaneers.

The athletes got to enjoy skill stations, scrimmages and interactions with Bucs players.

The Bucs teamed up to give this Special Olympics athlete a touchdown she'll never forget. (via @caseyreporting) pic.twitter.com/sQzTE7qyun — ESPN (@espn) August 7, 2019

“We are grateful to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for inviting our athletes to participate once again in their annual training camp,” Special Olympics Florida President & CEO Sherry Wheelock said. “Over the past six years, the Buccaneers have contributed their time and resources to support our mission by hosting training camps for our athletes.”

On Sept. 14, the Bucs will be recognized as Sports Organization of the Year at Special Olympics Florida’s Champions Gala at the Waldorf Astoria Orlando.