Tampa Bay Buccaneers fully vaccinated against COVID-19, head coach Bruce Arians says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks with local media at halftime during an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has been extremely vocal this preseason, insisting every player on his team should be vaccinated to protect themselves against COVID-19.

He has continuously shared an approximate percentage of the players who did receive the vaccine. However, he is likely to press pause on that habit following his press conference on Thursday.

Arians confirmed every player on his team is fully vaccinated.

Unfortunately, that development has not prevented players like Ryan Succop from landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He actually returned to practice on Thursday after testing positive for the virus more than one week ago.

The Bucs are not the first NFL team to hit the 100% threshold. The Atlanta Falcons became the first fully-vaccinated team last month.