Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agents: Which players could be gone?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It wasn’t quite the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thought the season would end. After beating Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round, they faced a rematch with the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite a 24-point comeback from the Buccaneers, former Bucs kicker Matt Gay sent the Rams to the NFC title game with a game-winning field goal after big catches by Cooper Kupp on the game-winning drive.

With every offseason comes the loss of key players in the form of free agency and while the Buccaneers were able to keep all 22 starters on offense and defense that appeared on the Super Bowl LV. The Buccaneers could be under a cap crunch this year.

The Buccaneers have just over $22 million in cap space, according to Spotrac with 26 players becoming free agents, including key Chris Godwin (WR), Ryan Jensen (C), Jason Pierre-Paul (EDGE), Rob Gronkowski (TE), Carlton Davis (CB), Alex Cappa (OG), Ndamukong Suh (DT), Leonard Fournette (RB), Ronald Jones II (RB), O.J. Howard (TE).

Not to mention the unknown status of Tom Brady who will be 45-years-old at the start of next season.

On if he sees the upcoming season as a rebuild, head coach Bruce Arians preferred to describe it as a reload.

“Our [priority] in free agency will be our guys – see how many that we can get back and then build a team from there. I always look forward to that part of it, and then the draft. Each year is so different and so new. Last year, to get everybody back was amazing. I doubt we can do it all again this year, but we’re sure going to give it our best.”