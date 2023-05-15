TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Now that the 2023 NFL schedule is officially here, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for another season of reaching the post-season goal of making the playoffs once again.

Since Tampa Bay is no longer under the leadership of seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, the loss of veteran players and former offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, fans don’t have the Bucs winning many games.

In fact, DraftKings Sportsbook released their odds for all 17 regular season games, and it appears that Vegas does not have a lot of faith in the Tampa Bay team.

DraftKings currently favors the Bucs to lose all but one of their regular season matchups. In those odds, betters seem to think that the Bucs will only pull out a win against the Carolina Panthers (-1) at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.

According to the sports betting company, fans have the Bucs falling to the following teams:

Week 1 (Sept. 10): at Minnesota Vikings (MIN -7)

Week 2 (Sept. 17): vs. Chicago Bears (CHI -1.5)

Week 3 (Monday, Sept. 25): vs. Philadelphia Eagles (PHI -6)

Week 4 (Oct. 1): at New Orleans Saints (NO -3.5)

Week 5 (Oct. 8): BYE WEEK

Week 6 (Oct. 15): vs. Detroit Lions (DET -3.5)

Week 7 (Oct. 22): vs. Atlanta Falcons (ATL -1)

Week 8 (Thursday, Oct. 26): at Buffalo Bills (BUF -10)

Week 9 (Nov. 5): at Houston Texas (HOU -1)

Week 10 (Nov. 12): vs. Tennessee Titans (TEN -1)

Week 11 (Nov. 19): at San Francisco 49ers (SF -7.5)

Week 12 (Nov. 26): at Indianapolis Colts (IND -1)

Week 13 (Dec. 3): vs. Carolina Panthers (TB -1)

Week 14 (Dec. 10): at Atlanta Falcons (ATL -2.5)

Week 15 (Dec. 17): at Green Bay Packers (GB -3.5)

Week 16 (Dec. 24): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (JAX -3.5)

Week 17 (Dec. 31): vs. New Orleans Saints (NO -1.5)

Week 18 (TBA): at Carolina Panthers (CAR -2.5)

DraftKings also has the Saints winning the NFC South with +115 odds.

While the predicted Bucs record is merely based on betting odds, the team is focused on rebuilding and establishing a new leader on the field, whether it becomes quarterback Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask.

Realistically, anything is possible for Tampa Bay, considering out of the 32 teams in the NFL, the Bucs have the 22nd-most difficult schedule in the league with a .483 opponent win percentage.

Since the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South last season, Tampa Bay will face the first-place teams in the NFC East (Eagles), NFC West (49ers), and AFC East (Bills). The schedule includes the usual interdivisional games plus matchups with four teams in the NFC North and four in the AFC South.

To see DraftKings’ full 2023 NFL odds, click here.