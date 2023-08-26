TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Following Saturday night’s preseason finale, Buccaneers fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see Tampa Bay back in action, but for those who can’t wait that long, you might be in luck.

On Friday, Bucs’ wide receiver Chris Godwin announced he’d be at a Verizon store in Brandon this weekend to meet fans.

Fans will be able to meet Godwin from 2:15 to 3 p.m. at the Verizon store located at 11395 Causeway Blvd.

The Bucs will kick off their preseason finale at Raymond James Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game on WFLA News Channel 8, Your Official Bucs Station, or follow along with live updates.

Tampa Bay will travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings in the NFL regular season opener on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. To see the Buccaneers full regular season schedule, visit here.