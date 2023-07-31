TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Monday was Military Day at the Advent Health Training Center. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the opportunity to honor local veterans and give them a more in-depth look at what this team is made of.

The U.S. Coast Guard opened up practice for the Bucs at the Advent Health Training Center.

Captain Fear caught the ball.

Then Bucs players fought for starting positions in front of those who fought for our freedom.

“It means a lot,” Sebastian Freeman said. “Just being able to take this opportunity for what it’s worth.”

Freeman gave up time with his family for the past decade so that we can all be free.

“The military in Tampa is in the fabric of Tampa,” Brian Ford, Bucs Chief Operating Officer said.

“Today is a day to say ‘thank you’ and provide military families an opportunity to spend time together.”

Hundreds of people were able to relax and enjoy the day.

“My nephews love football so it was more so for them than it was for me,” Air Force Healthcare Service Member Micahela Kersel said. “So as soon as I saw it I said ok let’s go ahead and sign up so they can go.”

Even for the family members who aren’t old enough to remember this experience, it brings their parents joy for the memories they got to be a part of.

While Military Day is a long-standing tradition for the Bucs, a full training camp day open to all fans hasn’t been around for four years. Just like the creamsicle jerseys, it’s making a comeback this year.

All fans are welcome to join in on the Bucs’ practice on Monday, Aug. 14.