TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are celebrating the team’s division victory and fourth consecutive playoff run with a banner drop Tuesday morning.

Mayor Jane Castor, Buccaneers’ Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford and Captain Fear will ascend to the top of the Tampa Municipal Operations Building in a Tampa Fire Rescue bucket truck and unveil the Buccaneers banner to kick off the playoff season at 10 a.m.

The Buccaneers Street Team and cheerleaders will also help celebrate by handing out souvenirs to get fans pumped up for the team’s first playoff game.

“It’s time to raise the flags and rally our support for our incredible Buccaneers,” Castor said. “Let’s show our team the unwavering spirit of Tampa Bay and cheer them on to victory!”

Old City Hall will be lit up in red throughout the week to support the Bucs during their playoff run.