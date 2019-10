EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – NOVEMBER 18: Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks into the stadium at halftime during the game against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 18, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced that outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul has begun his 21-day practice period.

Pierre-Paul is eligible to be promoted to the active roster at any time during the 21-day window.

Pierre-Pauls suffered a potentially season-ending neck injury after he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete barrier in Broward County.

