TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their full 2023 slate, which includes two primetime matchups this season.

During the preseason, tune into “Your Official Bucs Station” News Channel 8, as all the preseason matchups will be broadcast on WFLA.

PRESEASON GAMES:

Aug. 11: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers @ TBA

Aug. 17-20: at New York Jets @ TBA

Aug. 26: vs. Baltimore Ravens @ TBA

REGULAR SEASON GAMES:

Home games are bolded

Monday Night Football games are listed in italics Thursday Night Football games are marked with asterisk’s**

Week 1 (Sept. 10): at Minnesota Vikings @ 1 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 17): vs. Chicago Bears @ 1 p.m.

Week 3 (Monday, Sept. 25): vs. Philadelphia Eagles @ 7:15 p.m.

Week 4 (Oct. 1): at New Orleans Saints @ 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 8): BYE WEEK

Week 6 (Oct. 15): vs. Detroit Lions @ 1 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 22): vs. Atlanta Falcons @ 1 p.m.

Week 8 (Thursday, Oct. 26): at Buffalo Bills** at 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

Week 9 (Nov. 5): at Houston Texas @ 1 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 12): vs. Tennessee Titans @ 1 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 19): at San Francisco 49ers @ 4:05 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 26): at Indianapolis Colts @ 1 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 3): vs. Carolina Panthers @ 1 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 10): at Atlanta Falcons @ 1 p.m.

Week 15 (Dec. 17): at Green Bay Packers @ 1 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 24): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (at 4:05 p.m.)

Week 17 (Dec. 31): vs. New Orleans Saints @ 1 p.m.

Week 18 (TBA): at Carolina Panthers @ TBA

Out of the 32 teams in the NFL, the Buccaneers have the 22nd-most difficult schedule in the league with a .483 opponent win percentage.

Since the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South last season, Tampa Bay will face the first-place teams in the NFC East (Eagles), NFC West (49ers), and AFC East (Bills). The schedule includes the usual interdivisional games plus matchups with four teams in the NFC North and four in the AFC South.

The Bucs are also scheduled to play nine road games because it’s the AFC’s turn to host all of the “17th games” that were added to the schedule back in 2021.

Single-game tickets for the Buccaneers will go on sale at 8 p.m. Thursday, the same time the team’s schedule is set to drop.

Anyone wanting to purchase tickets to see the Buccaneers live and in action and do so here. The 2023 season passes for the Bucs are also on sale now. Fans wanting to purchase season passes can click here.