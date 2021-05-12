Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 schedule released

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate their win in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ full 2021 schedule was released Wednesday evening.

While we’ve known for some time now who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ opponents would be both home and away, we now finally know the dates.

WEEK 1: vs Cowboys – Sep. 9 8:20 p.m. (Only on WFLA)

WEEK 2: vs. Falcons Sep.19 4.05 p.m.

WEEK 3: at Rams Sep.26 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 4: at. Patriots (SNF) Oct.3 8:20 p.m. (Only on WFLA)

WEEK 5: vs Dolphins Oct.10 1:00 p.m.

WEEK 6: at Eagles Oct.14 8:20 p.m. (TNF)

WEEK 7: vs Bears Oct.24 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 8: at Saints Oct.31 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 9: Bye

WEEK 10: at Washington Nov.14 1:00 p.m.

WEEK 11: vs Giants Nov.22 8:15 p.m. (MNF)

WEEK 12: at Colts Nov. 28 1:00 p.m.

WEEK 13: at Falcons Dec.5 1:00 p.m.

WEEK 14: vs. Bills Dec.12 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 15: vs. Saints (SNF) Dec.19 8:20 p.m. (Only on WFLA)

WEEK 16: at Panthers Dec.26 1:00 p.m.

WEEK 17: at Jets Jan.2 1:00 p.m.

WEEK 18: vs Panthers Jan.9 1:00 p.m.

News Channel 8 is Your Official Bucs Station. Stay tuned to WFLA on air and on wfla.com/buccaneers for the latest Buccaneers news throughout the offseason.