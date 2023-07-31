TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Champa Bay just got a new holiday!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the City of Tampa announced Monday that Aug. 14 will be recognized as “Creamsicle Day,” an official holiday in Tampa, as the team celebrates the return of their iconic orange uniforms this season.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will attend training camp at the Bucs AdventHealth Training Center at One Buc Place on Aug. 14 to help kick off the “Creamsicle Day” celebrations.

The city will host several celebrations all over the Tampa Bay area throughout the day to commemorate the newly added holiday. To honor the hometown team, the downtown skyline and Raymond James Stadium will turn orange through night lighting.

Krewe, celebrate Creamsicle Day with us on August 1️⃣4️⃣!



🧡 Training Camp festivities

🧡 @CityofTampa takeover

🧡 Exclusive merch

🧡 @ArmatureWorks fireworks show



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/0696KdBbUX pic.twitter.com/AAXcB006R7 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 31, 2023

Fans can start their “Creamsicle Day” day celebration by joining the Bucs at their final open training camp on the morning of the 14th. The practice is open to the general public, however, fans still need a ticket to enter. Click here to get tickets.

Following the Bucs’ open practice, fans can continue celebrating the day with the city’s celebration at Armature Works with a special “Creamsicle Fireworks Show” at 8:30 p.m. The first 500 fans in Creamsicle at the show will receive a free Bucco Bruce flag. Fans can RSVP for the event by clicking here.

In addition to the firework show, fans can indulge in other festivities such as themed food and drinks offered by Armature Works vendors, tailgate-style games and photo opportunities with Buccaneers legends.

Buccaneers Cheerleaders, Bucco Bruce, and the Buc Beat Line will also make an appearance at the city’s celebrations.

According to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, nearly 50 local organizations and companies will be celebrating “Creamsicle Day.” To see a complete list of participants, visit here.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will sport the classic Creamsicle jerseys during their Week 6 matchup at Raymond James Stadium against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 15, but fans can get their hands on them now.