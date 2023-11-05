TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, and the Bucs are in Houston, eager to snap their three-game losing streak in what’s a homecoming of sorts for the Tampa Bay quarterback and star wide receiver.

After falling short of a miracle ending against the Bills in Buffalo last Thursday night, the Austin, Texas native arrived at NRG Stadium donning a cowboy hat, ready for business. Evans, who hails from Galveston, also showed up to the field rocking a Houston Astros jersey.

Good morning, Houston 🤠

.@MikeEvans13_ playing in his hometown today 👀

“Nothing like a three-game losing streak – go on the road [with our] backs against the wall against a team that has played I think better than everybody’s expectations. It’s going to be a fight for us, so go in and try to find a way to win in a tough environment and get this thing turned around,” Mayfield said ahead of Sunday’s Week 9 matchup.

Aside from the Bucs’ offense trying to get downfield in a more timely manner, the defense says they’re prepared and ready to face star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Texans.

“C.J. Stroud, he’s a rookie – most rookie quarterbacks, when you see them, you see them struggle in their first year. You don’t see that in C.J. It definitely makes it harder on us. He’s been doing a good job this year. He’s probably one of the best out of all the rookie quarterbacks that are playing right now. It’ll definitely be a big challenge for us,” Bucs’ nose tackle Vita Vea said.

While Stroud, the 2023 No. 2 overall draft pick out of Ohio State, has been excelling –Tampa Bay’s defense is prepared to stop him. The Bucs are at the top of the league in Red Zone defense, plus they’re No. 1 in the NFL in turnover margin.

In head coach Todd Bowles’s five seasons with the Bucs, their defense has gone 7-4 against rookie quarterbacks.

Week 9 game day poll:



Week 9 game day poll:

Who do you think wins today? | #TBvsHOU

INACTIVES

Buccaneers:

G Matt Feiler

DL Logan Hall

QB John Wolford

RB Sean Tucker

OLB Markees Watts

TE David Wells

Texans:

WR Robert Woods

TE Brevin Jordan

QB Case Keenum

RB Dameon Pierce

G Nick Broeker

DT Sheldon Rankins

First Quarter

15:00: Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.