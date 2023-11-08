TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Coming off another loss, the Buccaneers (3-5) are aiming to end their four-game skid against the Tennessee Titans (3-5).

During last week’s matchup, the team’s normally reliable defense struggled to stop the Houston Texans offense and star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Tampa Bay ultimately fell 39-37, continuing their losing streak.

“It’s very disappointing, especially since they have been keeping us in games the past couple of weeks, but yesterday it fell apart. It was the offense’s turn to play well and defense didn’t play well. We’ve got to play well together,” Bowles said on Monday.

Now, the Buccaneers are turning their focus on tackling the Titans and their rookie quarterback.

On Tuesday, the Titans’ head coach, Mike Vrabel, announced that Will Levis, a rookie out of the University of Kentucky, will take over the full-time starting role for the remainder of the season. Levis had been starting in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill.

“Going forward Will is going to be our quarterback,” Vrabel said during a news conference. “We’re going to go with Will, we think that’s the best opportunity for our football team right now, and see where he’s at.”

Levis, who made his debut against the Atlanta Falcons, went 19 of 29 passing for 238 yards with four touchdowns for a 130.5 passer rating. The Titans went on to defeat the Falcons 28-23.

With Sunday’s Week 10 matchup continuing to be another must-win game, Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles said there’s an urgency to fix their mistakes before taking on the Titans.

“Right now, our urgency is to fix the things that went wrong yesterday and the past few weeks and get ready for Tennessee. All of that other stuff will come later,” Bowles said.

INJURY REPORT

Buccaneers:

CB Carlton Davis – Did not participate

CB Jamel Dean – Did not participate (concussion)

G Matt Feiler – Limited participation

G Luke Goedeke – Limited participation

DL Logan Hall – Limited participation

DB Josh Hayes – Did not participate (concussion)

WR Trey Palmer – Limited participation

WR Deven Thompkins – Did not participate (personal)

NT Vita Vea – Limited participation

Titans:

LB Azeez Al-Shaair – Did not participate

DL Demico Autry – Limited participation

S Mike Brown – Full participation

G Daniel Brunskill – Did not participate

WR Treylon Burks – Did not participate (concussion)

LB Jack Gibbens – Limited participation

LB Luke Gifford – Limited participation

T Chris Hubbard – Limited participation

CB Anthony Kendall – Limited participation

QB Will Levis – Full participation

CB Roger McCreary – Full participation

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting – Did not participate

T Nicholas Petit-Frere – Did not participate

QB Ryan Tannehill – Limited participation

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Buccaneers will face former Buc cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and the Titans on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.