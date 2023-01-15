TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over the past few years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had some successful seasons with fans helping pave the way, but where did they come from?

It’s no secret that seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has a massive fan base and when he came to Tampa in 2020, his fans would likely follow – and according to a national survey, they did.

In order to find out who the biggest bandwagons were, NJ.Bet, an online casino conducted a nationwide survey and asked NFL fans which teams had the biggest bandwagon fans.

Buccaneers fans came in at #4 on the list. The reason? Tom Brady.

According to NJ.Bet, as soon as Brady came to town, new Bucs fans began popping up left and right. The site also said that fans ranked Brady as the No. 1 quarterback with the largest bandwagon following.

NFL TEAMS WITH THE MOST BANDWAGON FANS:

Dallas Cowboys – Fashionable team colors/logo New England Patriots – Only show support if team is playing well Kansas City Chiefs – Star player/players (Patrick Mahomes) Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Star player/players (Tom Brady) Los Angeles Rams – Team located in a popular/trendy city Green Bay Packers – Star player/players (Aaron Rodgers) San Francisco 49ers – Only show support if team is playing well Philadelphia Eagles – Only show support if team is playing well Las Vegas Raiders – Fashionable team colors/logo Cincinnati Bengals – Only show support if team is playing well Seattle Seahawks – Only show support if team is playing well Pittsburgh Steelers – Only show support if team is playing well Buffalo Bills – Only show support if team is playing well New York Giants – Team located in a popular/trendy city New York Jets – Team located in a popular/trendy city NJ.Bet also asked fans to predict which teams will gain the newest bandwagon fans during the 2023 playoff season and rank the top five fan bases most likely to cheer for multiple teams. The Buccaneers made an appearance on both lists. Top 5 teams most likely to gain bandwagon fans in 2023: Dallas Cowboys Tampa Bay Buccaneers Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills Top 5 fan bases most likely to cheer for multiple teams: Detroit Lions New York Jets Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Kansas City Chiefs Top 5 quarterbacks with the largest bandwagon following: Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals

In Dec. 2022, NJ.Bet surveyed 1,100 Americans who regularly watch the NFL to determine which teams have the most bandwagons. According to NJ.Bet, 50% of respondents were male, 49% were female and 1% were non-binary. The average respondent’s age was 42 years old.