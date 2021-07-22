Super Bowl ring ceremony: Buccaneers prepare to get ‘married to the game’ Thursday night

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette posted the perfect tweet on his Twitter page on Thursday morning.

“We getting married to the game tonight!” Fournette wrote in all capitalized letters followed by numerous exclamation points. He also included seven, which is an interesting number choice, ring emojis.

WE GETTING MARRIED TO THE GAME TONIGHT!!!!!!!!! 💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 22, 2021

Yes, the Buccaneers will be receiving their Super Bowl rings at an outdoor ceremony on Thursday evening.

Although it is a private event, the players have been sharing their excitement with fans on their social media accounts.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting posted the iconic GIF of a younger Tom Brady flashing multiple rings on his fingers.

“About that time,” Murphy-Bunting wrote.

You know the GOAT, who has transformed into the Master of Social Media since joining the Buccaneers, did not miss the opportunity to post about his seventh Super Bowl ring. Brady tweeted, “Excited to put a ring on it tonight boys!!” with an entertaining video below it.

Excited to put a ring on it tonight boys!! LFG pic.twitter.com/N2pqVcYS7u — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 22, 2021

The ring ceremony for the Buccaneers comes just a few days after the team visited the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LV victory with President Joe Biden.