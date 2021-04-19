Super Bowl champs share stories of being spotted by fans following Super Bowl victory

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – The differences between an NFL player and a Super Bowl-winning NFL player can be drastic.

The winners will have stepped into the brightest spotlight in the sport and that stardom does not fade when they leave the field.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans gave a recent example of that newfound fame.

“I was in Pizza Hut yesterday in Brookshire, Texas,” said Evans, “and a guy kept staring me down and he was like, ‘Oh snap! You are Mike Evans! You won the Super Bowl!’ and everybody in there knew who I was. It was pretty cool.”

While fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin stated Evans is on “a completely different level” in regards to his popularity, Godwin admitted he has noticed an uptick in the number of times he has been recognized by fans.

“It kind of shocks me,” said Godwin, “when people recognize me with my mask on and, if I have sunglasses on, I am like, ‘How do you even know it is me?’ but it is pretty cool. It is different.”

I asked him to share his most memorable “Oh my goodness! You are Chris Godwin!” moment.

“I think someone recognized me at Whole Foods,” he said. “I am shopping and getting some groceries and checking out and this one dude walked past me and he kind of whispered. He said, ‘I know who you are. I am going to keep it low key but I know who you are. Congratulations!’ and I was very appreciative of it, not making the spot hot.”

Unfortunately for Godwin, who is extremely humble, a group of teenagers who spotted him when he left the grocery store did not downplay spotting the Buccaneers star.

“They were freaking out. They put me on Snapchat,” said Godwin. “I was like, ‘I am not that guy,’ but it was cool seeing how excited they were.”

That excitement should start to be expected because, with essentially the same team returning to the field, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are determined to win it in back-to-back seasons.