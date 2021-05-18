Rob Gronkowski surprises fan who caught football from ‘Papa Gronk’ during Super Bowl boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — What was supposed to be just another day at work turned out to be something completely different for 25-year-old Myah Taylor of Tampa.

Her boss Jon Levy asked her to join him for a meeting recently, but little did she know she would be meeting her favorite football player – Rob Gronkowski.

It happened to be a meeting months in the making. In February, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, Levy took Taylor and some of his other employees out on the water for the celebratory boat parade.

Taylor hoped she would spy Gronk, and she did – kind of. She caught the attention of Gordie Gronkowski, Rob’s father. He tossed a football her way and Taylor made an amazing save, making sure that ball did not go in the water.

It was so good the Gronkowski family featured it on their YouTube channel.

As a surprise, Levy wanted to get that football autographed for Taylor. He was on a mission.

Levy, who graduated from Syracuse University, knew Gordie Gronkowski played football at Syracuse. So with the help of mutual Syracuse friends, “Papa Gronk” got the ball signed by his famous son.

But then the Syracuse connection decided to take it a step further and a surprise meeting was set up between Taylor and Gronk.

It was something she never saw coming.

Levy brought Taylor to a Tampa gym saying it was for business meeting with a new client. But when Taylor saw Gordie Gronkowski walk in, she knew something was up.

That’s when Rob Gronkowski walked in and immediately recognized Taylor as the girl who made that amazing catch during the boat parade.

“I saw the catch and I was like, ‘dang, that’s a serious catch!'” Gronk told her.

Technically, it was a save because Taylor didn’t actually catch the ball, but it was impressive either way.

“It was incredible. We all went crazy on the boat,” Gordie Gronkowski said.

Taylor will chalk this work day up as one of her best ever.

“I will remember this for the rest of my life.”