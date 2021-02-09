Super Bowl boat parade Wednesday to honor Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to show off the Lombardi Trophy and party their fans!

A celebration with the public is scheduled to take place on Wednesday afternoon. The city has maintained that it will be a socially-distanced event.

Official details will be released to News Channel 8, Your Official Bucs Station, today. The exact route of the 2020 Lombardi Trophy Boat Parade has yet to be released.

This parade is expected to be similar to the one held by the Tampa Bay Lightning in September following their Stanley Cup parade.