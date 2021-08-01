Strong effort slowed by mental mistakes at Bucs training camp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One week into training camp, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians appreciates his team’s work ethic, however, the Super Bowl LV champions are not ready to hit the field in a real NFL game just yet.

“Really pleased with the effort,” Arians said. “Working extremely hard, two days in a row but I’m not seeing smart.”

Mental errors are the biggest flaws that Arians and his coaching staff see while watching and grading that morning’s practice on film.

Quarterback Tom Brady did not need to see the film at one point, being touched in the backfield on a play that would have resulted in a quarterback sack in an actual game. Brady responded by punting the ball to an adjacent field in frustration.

“After looking at yesterday’s practice, I’m seeing way too many mental errors,” Arians said. “Same thing today. Guys getting lined up.”

While many teams are most likely experiencing similar issues early in camp, the Bucs hope to clean up their own mistakes with another full practice week ahead.

Then the build-up begins for the first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 14.