Step back in time: When did Tampa Bay Buccaneers last make Super Bowl?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For just the second time in franchise history, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading to the Super Bowl. And this time, they have the unique advantage of playing the big game at home.

The Buccaneers will be the first team ever to play a Super Bowl on their home field when they take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

It will also be just the second time ever a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team has played in a Super Bowl. The last time the Bucs made it to the big game was in 2003 when then-head coach Jon Gruden led his team to Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego against the Oakland Raiders.

Super Bowl XXXVII: Jan. 26, 2003

The Vince Lombardi Trophy sits on a table along with helmets from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders during a news conference on Friday, Jan. 24, 2003, in San Diego, Calif. The two teams will face each other in Super Bowl XXXVll on Sunday, Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Tampa Bay Bucaneers’ fan Keith Kenzig, also known as “Big Nasty,” hams it up with the fans Friday, Jan. 24, 2003, in downtown San Diego ahead of the Super Bowl pitting the Bucaneers against the Oakland Raiders.(AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)

Workers put the finishing touches on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2003. The Bucs will face the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2003, in Super Bowl XXXVII. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Workers put up a sign on Qualcomm Stadium Saturday, Jan. 18, 2003 in San Diego site of Super Bowl XXXVII. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Bill Sheridan (L) and Matthew Peoples (R) of Tampa, Florida, show their colors in favor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium 26 January, 2003 in San Diego, California. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans get together prior to the start of Super Bowl XXXVII pitting their team against the Oakland Raiders in San Diego, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2003. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan “Bucifed” video tapes the scene at the team’s La Jolla Calif., hotel, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2003 before Super Bowl XXXVII on Sunday, Jan. 26. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

A giant Tampa Bay Buccaneers float excites the fans before the start of Super Bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders at Qualcomm Stadium on January 26, 2003 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

An overhead view of the interior of Qualcomm Stadium before the start of Super Bowl XXXVII between the Oakland Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 26, 2003 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Center Adam Treu #62 of the Oakland Raiders readies to hike the ball as the offense lines up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense during Super Bowl XXXVII on January 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ken Dilger goes airborne as Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson takes out his legs during the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2003. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Wide receiver Keenan McCardell of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball against the Oakland Raiders during Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium on January 26, 2003 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

In this Jan. 26, 2003 photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Dwight Smith celebrates his 50-yard interception return for a touchdown to cap the Buccaneers’ 48-21 win over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin watches his team against the Oakland Raiders in the first quarter of Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2003. The Buccaneers beat the Raiders 48-21 to win their first NFL Championship. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

A fan supports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the Super Bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders at Qualcomm Stadium on January 26, 2003 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ cornerback Dwight Smith holds the ball out as he runs an interception for a touchdown as Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon tries to catch him during the second half of Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium 26 January, 2003, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Timothy A. CLARY / AFP)

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers flag waves in front of a storm of confetti after the victory over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII on January 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate in the stands during Super Bowl XXXVII against the Oakland Raiders on January 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers defeated the Raiders 48-21. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans celebrate their team’s 48-21 win over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego Sunday, Jan. 26, 2003. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

Cornerback Dwight Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates as teammate Corey Ivy holds a newspaper proclaiming that his team defeated the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium on January 26, 2003 in San Diego, California. The Buccaneers won 48-21. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brad Johnson raises the Vince Lombardi trophy as Buccaneers owner Malcom Glazer looks on after Super Bowl XXXVII at Qualcomm Stadium 26 January, 2003 in San Diego, California. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Oakland Raiders 48-21. (JOHN G. MABANGLO/AFP via Getty Images)

The Buccaneers defense helped lead the team to a 48-21 win over the Raiders, recording five interceptions and three interceptions returned for touchdowns. The Bucs defense was able to hold the Raiders to just 269 total yards while the Tampa Bay offense recorded 365 yards.

Tampa Bay quarterback Brad Johnson threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Wide receiver Keenan McCardell scored two touchdowns while running back Mike Alstott tallied one.

Cornerback Dwight Smith returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the second half of the game and then linebacker Derrick Brooks secured the Bucs’ win in the fourth quarter with the team’s third interception returned for a touchdown.

Bucs safety Dexter Jackson was named Super Bowl MVP.

Celebrations in Tampa: Jan. 28, 2003

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brad Johnson (14) and safety John Lynch (47) ride a convertibe in a parade through Tampa, Fla. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2003. Tampa Bay defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII on Sunday. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are cheered by fans during a victory parade on January 28, 2003 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII. (Photo by Chris Livingston/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Derrick Brooks chomps on a big cigar as he greets fans along the parade route during a victory celebration Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2003, in downtown Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders, 48-21, in Super Bowl XXXVII. (AP Photo/Pete Cosgrove)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Brad Johnson (R) and John Lynch point to the crowd gathered on top of buildings 28 January 2003 during a Super Bowl victory parade in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII. (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden, left, and team owner Malcolm Glazer celebrate with fans during a parade and rally Tuesday afternoon Jan. 28, 2003, in Tampa, Fla. The city was helping the Buccaneers celebrate their 48-21 win over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII on Sunday, Jan. 26 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Fans cheers as they wait to enter Raymond James Stadium for a victory celebration with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 27, 2003, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders, 48-21, in Super Bowl XXXVII on Sunday. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman (32) shakes hands with crowds along the parade route in Tampa, Fla. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2003. Tampa Bay welcomed the team back with a parade after the Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders in the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fullback Mike Alstott holds the Lombardi trophy during a downtown rally Tuesday afternoon Jan. 28, 2003, in Tampa, Fla. The city was helping the Buccaneers celebrate their 48-21 win over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII on Sunday, Jan. 26 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Joe Jurivicius meets fans during a downtown rally and parade Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2003, in Tampa, Fla. The city was helping the Buccaneers celebrate their 48-21 win over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII on Sunday, Jan. 26 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden, left, and owner Malcolm Glazer hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy as they wave to fans along the parade route during a victory celebration Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2003, in downtown Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII. (AP Photo/Pete Cosgrove)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Warren Sapp stops to sign a poster during a Super Bowl victory parade Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2003 in downtown Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Malcolm Glazer, left, and coach Jon Gruden, holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy, ride along Florida Avenue during a victory parade Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2003, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders, 48-21, during Super Bowl XXXVII. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Malcolm Glazer holds the key to the city during a downtown rally and parade Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2003, in Tampa, Fla. The city was helping the Buccaneers celebrate their 48-21 win over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII on Sunday Jan. 26 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Dexter Jackson holds his Super Bowl MVP trophy as he high-fives fans during a victory celebration at Raymond James Stadium, Monday night, Jan. 27, 2003, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)

Fans cheers as they enter Raymond James Stadium for a victory celebration with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night, Jan. 27, 2003, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders, 48-21, to win Super Bowl XXXVII on Sunday. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ John Lynch holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a victory celebration at Raymond James Stadium Monday, Jan. 27, 2003, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21 to win Super Bowl XXXVII on Sunday. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Executive Vice President Joel Glazer hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a Super Bowl victory celebration January 27, 2003 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII yesterday. (Photo by Chris Livingston/Getty Images)

The Buccaneers returned home from San Diego after the big game and paraded through Tampa on Jan. 28, just two days after the win.

According to the Bucs, more than 150,000 fans flooded downtown Tampa and crowded office buildings in the city to celebrate the champions.

It was the first championship for the city’s major professional sports teams. The Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League won the Stanley Cup Championship for the first time one year later, in 2004.