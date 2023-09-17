TAMPA, FL. – There were multiple big-time plays that led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory over the Bears.

One play included linebacker Shaq Barrett’s one-handed pick 6 late in the 4th quarter, which ultimately secured the win.

However, this touchdown meant more than six points on the scoreboard of Raymond James Stadium. It was in honor of Barrett’s late two-year-old daughter, Arrayah, who passed away earlier this year when she drowned in the family’s pool on April 30, 2023.

“Camera was on me after I made the play, I told her love you , miss you, I wish you were here, and so I’m glad I’m still able to still get some spotlight for her and to the Lord above because he’s the reason why we’re here right now,” Barrett said.

Barrett said he was struggling this past week and he was able to feel the power of prayer.

“He went to the camera and gave a shoutout to his baby girl, man it [was] an awesome moment. Everybody felt it,” Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans said. “And he’s a great player, he’s one of our best players, and he sealed the win for us today.”

You can’t even fathom going through something like that,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “To see him go through it, and come out the other side, I’m sure he still has days, but to play like he’s playing right now, to be here he is right now is unbelievable.”

The Bucs dominated as a defense, having six sacks combined.

They look ahead now to the Eagles, who they face in Week 3 on Monday.