Speculation about Tom Brady’s future grows

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA/AP) — The speculation about whether Tom Brady will retire from the NFL has continued to grow as reports about the decision spread rapidly.

As of Monday, we still have yet to hear from Brady himself about the decision he will make for his future.

News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas learned the Buccaneers had not been informed of his intentions. Brady’s agent doesn’t know either.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon,” his agent Don Yee told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brady called Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to say he has not made a decision, according to two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the conversations.

In 2020, after two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady signed as a free agent with the Buccaneers. In his first season, he led the Bucs to their second Super Bowl title, his seventh.

The former 199th overall draft pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady retires as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time league MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a three-time All-Pro and a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, among other honors.

Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game. Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719).

The Associated Press contributed to this story.