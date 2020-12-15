Special Tom Brady license plates for Florida drivers coming soon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bucs fans have a new place to show their love for Tom Brady—on the plate of their car.

The Orlando-based nonprofit Best Buddies International has created a specialty license plate featuring the Buccaneers’ quarterback. The plate is one of several new specialty license plates that will be offered to Florida residents by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation earlier this year to approve the plate. The state changed its specialty license plate program earlier this year to allow for more tags, including plates for Walt Disney World and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, which are based in Florida.

The Tom Brady plate must have 3,000 pre-orders before production begins. Pre-sale vouchers cost $35 and are available at any tax collector office or license plate agency and online at bestbuddies.org/florida/license-plate. Best Buddies says $25 of the $35 will go toward the nonprofit.

“With his recent move to Florida, we are incredibly excited to team up with long-time Global Ambassador Tom Brady for the new Best Buddies specialty license plate. Since 2003, Tom has proven himself to be a committed advocate for individuals with disabilities, and we’re grateful that his commitment to our mission-driven initiatives will continue to create friendships, jobs, leadership development training, and inclusive living opportunities for people with special abilities here in the sunshine state,” said Anthony K. Shriver, the founder and CEO of Best Buddies International.

