SOLD OUT: All Buccaneers 2021 home game tickets already gone

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) waves to the fans as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles towards the crowd after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are excited to pack Raymond James Stadium once again and cheer on the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Bucs will play at full capacity this season and have already sold out all eight regular-season games, plus both preseason games, according to the team.

The decision to move to full capacity in the 65,000+seat stadium is in accordance with CDC guidelines and came after consultation with the Tampa Sports Authority. Patrons who have received a COVID-19 vaccination will not be mandated to wear a mask or face covering. Those who have opted to remain unvaccinated will be required to wear masks.

“This is a momentous achievement for the organization and our fans,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “We have worked closely with the Tampa Sports Authority to welcome back the best fans in the NFL, and we are excited to play in a completely full Raymond James Stadium this upcoming season. To have the entire season sold out before we even reach training camp is a testament to our passionate and loyal fan base.”

The reigning Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers open the NFL regular season on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 8:20 p.m. against the Dallas Cowboys on News Channel 8.