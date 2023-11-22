TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — After falling to the San Francisco 49ers 27-14 in Week 11, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the rebound.

While the Buccaneers put up a much better performance than last season, the team ultimately fell to a perfect Brock Purdy, who finished 21 for 25 for 333 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

During Sunday’s game, the second-year veteran, who got his first NFL start against the Buccaneers last year, became the first Niners quarterback ever to post a perfect passer rating in a game with at least 20 attempts.

On the other side of the field, the Bucs were faced with injuries left and right as starting key players like cornerbacks Jamel Dean (foot, ankle), Carlton Davis III (hip), and linebacker Lavonte David (groin) were ruled out with injuries.

Tristan Wirfs also appeared to be limping toward the end of the game but remained in.

Despite the Bucs’ loss, the team never lost its grit and fought until the end. Bucs’ quarterback Baker Mayfield finished the game going 29 for 45 with 246 yards, a touchdown, and one interception.

The Tampa Bay team, which has now fallen to 4-6, will head up north to Indianapolis, Indiana, to take on the Colts, who improved their record to 5-5 after defeating the Patriots 10-6 Sunday.

INJURY REPORT

Buccaneers:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Game Status Lavonte David OLB Groin DNP Unspecified Carlton Davis CB Hip LP Unspecified Jamel Dean DB Ankle/Foot DNP Unspecified Chris Godwin WR Knee/Elbow LP Unspecified Robert Halnsey C Knee LP Unspecified Ryan Neal FS Thumb FP Unspecified Devin White LB Foot DNP Unspecified Tristan Wirfs OT Ankle FP Unspecified

Colts:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Game Status Julius Brents CB Quad DNP Unspecified Andrew Ogletree TE Foot DNP Unspecified Grant Stuard LB Illness DNP Unspecified Ryan Kelly C Concussion LP Unspecified Rodney Thomas FS Knee LP Unspecified

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Buccaneers will head to Indianapolis to face the Colts at 1 p.m. in Week 12.