‘Sleepy Tom’: Brady cracks jokes at Buccaneers White House visit

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Why am I not surprised that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady stole the show at the White House on Tuesday?

The Buccaneers were in Washington, D.C. to celebrate this year’s Super Bowl LV win. It was the first time a sports team from the Tampa Bay area made a White House visit.

But it definitely wasn’t Brady’s first time at the White House. The seven-time Super Bowl champion cracked a joke – but did it with class, essentially sharing it with President Joe Biden.

“Not a lot of people think that we could have won,” said Brady. “In fact, I think that 40% of the people still don’t think we won. Do you understand that, Mr. President?”

“I understand that,” responded President Biden.

Brady mentioned the percentage to reference the roughly 46% of the people who voted for former President Donald Trump in the most recent election and highlight the individuals who believe Trump actually won the election.

The jokes didn’t stop there, though. Brady then shared one of his more memorable moments from this past season – a moment he would undoubtedly like to redo if he had that chance.

“Personally, it is nice for me to be back here,” he said. “We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was. I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing and they started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom.'”

You could hear the laughter from his teammates, who were standing behind him, and from the crowd of people in the seats in front of him. Biden laughed along as well at the joke that alluded to the president’s political opponents calling him “Sleepy Joe.”

“Why would they do that to me?” asked Brady helplessly.

The Bucs quarterback stole the show at the White House and he is poised to do it again on the football field this season.