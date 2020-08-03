Shaquil Barrett ‘striving to be better’ following 19.5 sack season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Shaquil Barrett led the National Football League in sacks with 19.5 of them last season so, when he was asked if he would be satisfied with 12 sacks this season, he laughed in the middle of his response.

“I mean, that is a good start,” said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker, Shaquil Barrett. “We might be cancelling the season if I am only getting 12 so that must be half of the season. No but whatever helps the team out. If it is 12, 12 would be a good number but I am always striving to be better than I was last year.”

Barrett confirmed he never considered opting out of playing this year but he does appreciate the safety protocols the league is enforcing throughout the team facilities.

“Everything is different,” he said, “the interactions with the players, lockers not being right next to each other. I like it. I prefer it, being safe rather than sorry. I am pretty sure everybody else likes it as well because there is a lot going on right now and we do have to take precautions and I have a family so I wanted as little risk as possible even though there is still a risk. I think we are doing as good as we can be doing but I am just happy to be back in the building.”

Barrett received the franchise tag from the Buccaneers in the offseason guaranteeing him a one-year contract worth $15.88 million.

Barrett has filed a grievance, arguing that he should have been considered a defensive end rather than an outside linebacker. The franchise-player value for a defensive end is $17.788 million for 2020.

