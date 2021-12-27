Shaq Barrett expected to miss rest of Bucs regular season with knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) walks on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another key player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is being sidelined with an injury as the team heads into the final stretch of the regular season.

Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett is expected to be out for the rest of the regular season with a knee injury, head coach Bruce Arians said Monday. Barrett suffered a sprained MCL and ACL in the team’s 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The win gave the Bucs their first NFC South title since 2007.

Barrett left the game with the injury in the first half and did not return. Arians said the sprain Barrett suffered is not severe but still likely to keep the linebacker off the field for the rest of the regular season.

“Hopefully we’ll have him back for the playoffs,” he said.

Tampa Bay has two regular season games left this season. The team travels north on Sunday to take on the New York Jets before finishing out the season at home against the Carolina Panthers.

The Buccaneers already lost several players to injuries in recent weeks. Wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending ACL tear against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. Running back Leonard Fournette and linebacker Lavonte David were also put on injured reserve after that game.

Wide receiver Mike Evans, punter Bradley Pinion, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul were all inactive on Sunday against the Panthers. It’s not clear who could return to face the Jets.