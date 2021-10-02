Several key Bucs players out ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Patriots

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Saturday that two more key players will not play in their game against the Patriots Sunday night.

According to the team, tight end Rob Gronkowski and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul are out with rib and shoulder/hand injuries, respectively. Neither will travel to Foxborough with the team.

Also in question for the Sunday Night Football match-up is cornerback Carlton Davis due to an abdomen/ribs injury.

With these updates, the team has signed cornerback Pierre Desir from the practice squad to the active roster. Additionally, defensive lineman Khalil Davis has been waived.

According to a release from the team, the Bucs also elevated tight end Codey McElroy and cornerback Rashard Robinson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game at New England.

On Friday, according to the team’s official injury report, running back Giovani Bernard (knee) and cornerback Jamel Dean (knee) were also both ruled out for the Week 4 game.