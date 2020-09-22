See Tom Brady’s first win as a Buccaneer again on Great 38

TAMPA (WFLA) – Miss any of the Buccaneers Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday or want to see all the action again. Great 38 has you covered!

Catch every can’t miss moment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight at 9 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH

Spectrum HD 1006

Frontier HD 514

Direct TV HD 38

DISH HD 38

Comcast HD 435

