MATAWAN, N.J. (WFLA) — The sale of what was supposed to be Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady’s last touchdown pass will not go through.

Action Network reported the buyer and Lelands Auctions, the seller of the ball, came to a mutual agreement to void the $518,000 sale.

The ball, which was a 55-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans in the Bucs’ 30-27 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, was sold on March 12. Unfortunately for the seller, that was just a day before Brady ended his brief retirement.

The auction house that listed the ball helped nullify the sale, according to Action Network, who spoke with the buyer’s lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman.

“At the time, it was an honest description,” Lichtman told Action Network.

The buyer also never paid for the ball.

It took a month to announce the void because according to ESPN, all the parties involved wanted to see if Brady would continue playing. All signs in the offseason point to him taking the field next season.

So what happens to the ball now?

ESPN reported the owner of the ball still wants to list it for sale, and despite the drop in value, several buyers are interested.