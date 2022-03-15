Russell Gage plans to sign with Bucs, reports say

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (14) catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 30-20. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Buccaneers continue to be busy in the opening days of the free agency negotiating window.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers are signing wide receiver Russell Gage.

Gage would be a big addition to the receiving corps of the Buccaneers following the loss of Antonio Brown and the return of Chris Godwin who received the franchise tag earlier this offseason.

Gage caught 66 passes for 770 yards and four touchdowns with the Falcons during the 2021 season.

The Buccaneers have re-signed cornerback Carlton Davis, center Ryan Jensen, and of course, Tom Brady is also back for his 23rd season in the NFL.

The terms of the contract have not yet been released.