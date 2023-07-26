TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a lot of “new” with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season – a new offensive coordinator and offense, a new starting quarterback, new players vying for roster spots, and a new top running back in Rachaad White.

He got his reps last season in his rookie year behind Leonard Fournette, but Fournette’s gone, and now White’s the main back in that room.

“RB 1, RB this, I really don’t like think about things like that,” White said after day one of training camp Wednesday. “I just go into it with a mindset of like, today, just focusing on getting better. Be the guy, obviously, the team needs me to be, and I’m going to go out there, just have fun and things like that. I think our room is great. I think the guys obviously behind me [are] great, and it’s just a great opportunity for sure.”

As White settles into this bigger role, he’s doing it with not only a new offensive coordinator in Dave Canales but also a new position coach with Skip Peete, who spent the past three seasons as the running backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s been a huge different transition,” White said. “Coach Peete, for sure, he’s a great coach, man. He’s hard on you, but then it’s like he’s funny. It’s just different. He’s like old school, but you can tell he’s got a little new school in him, so it’s been great obviously […] You can see Coach Peete’s track record, so he’s got a lot of respect in the league. He’s got a lot of respect and command in the room.”

This offseason, White stepped into a bigger role in the community, too — everything from taking batting practice with the Tampa Bay Rays, to supporting Mike Evans’ charity gala, to putting on his own charity bowling event with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.

“I’m just taking everything as a great opportunity, honestly, as a blessing for sure,” White said. “[I’m] grateful, especially, obviously, coming from where I come from and the journey that I’ve been on. I was just grateful. Just being in the community, it meant a lot. I met a lot of people and things like that, so just a lot of fun, get my mind off of football while training, while all over the place.”