TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rookie outside linebacker Yaya Diaby is working on dropping back in coverage over the course of training camp.

He says he’s learning from the best, proving to the veterans that he belongs here.

“I just want it, I just want it really bad and I’m learning from guys like Shaq (Shaquil Barrett) and Joe (Tryon-Shoyinka), so it’s been really fun and I’m just trying to prove to those guys that I can be in a rotation with them,” Diaby said.

In a media briefing, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles applauded Diaby’s performance in training camp.

“We gauge by your athleticism. If you’re not a great dropper you probably won’t be dropping, but I think he does a good job coming out of his stance in knowing where everything is probably a little bit new for him, but the few times that we asked him to drop. I think he does a good job,” said Bowles.

“I love this game,” Diaby continued. “Every time I come out here. I’ve got a smile on my face, just wanting to get myself and not only myself but my teammates better.”

“He’s very versatile he’s making his presence felt at camp,” said Bowles.

The Bucs’ 2023 third-round pick continues to get reps with the ones and adjust to the NFL.