TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For all the years played and NFL records broken, the Hall of Fame career of Rondé did not get off to a memorable start. Barber was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft and had set high expectations for himself.

“You think you know. You think you’re ready,” Barber said. “There was a little bit of deliberation before I left Virginia because I had another year of eligibility.”

Barber had reached the potential of his college career, a three-time All-ACC defensive back, and also an All-American.

“It was time for me to go,” Barber said. “My coaches didn’t think I was ready. I thought I was ready.”

Training camp in 1997 was Barber’s welcome and a wake-up call.

Playing the “Tampa Two” defensive scheme, Barber was taught the role of Nickel Corner, meaning a defensive back that would play in a linebacker position, patrolling run lanes, as well as pass plays. Losing the position battle to a veteran free agent, Anthony Parker, Barber found himself inactive for all but one game during his rookie campaign.

“I played in one game,” Barber said. “It was a horrendous performance by me.”

Following the Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals, Barber took even more time in film study and worked to prove himself on the practice field. The effort worked when the Bucs played in their first home playoff game in 18 years, a Wild Card victory over the Detroit Lions.

The following week, changes began.

“We were going to Green Bay to play the Packers,” Barber said. “Herm [Edwards] told me, ‘I hope you’re ready. You’re playing this week.’”

Stunned, Barber prepared for Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

In 1998, Parker dealt with injuries, putting Barber on the field for nine starts, and his career never looked back.

For a complete look at Barber’s career and life away from football, don’t miss “Rondé’s Road to Canton” Friday at 7:00 p.m., only on WFLA News Channel 8.