Ronde Barber snubbed by Pro Football Hall of Fame

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ronde Barber_1557238066255.jpg.jpg

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber was denied his bid to be included in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, which was announced Thursday night. 

Barber was passed up in favor of Tony Boselli, Bryant Young, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour and Leroy Butler.

This was Barber’s fifth year of eligibility and he has been at least a semifinalist each year, first breaking through to finalist status in 2021.

Barber played his entire 16-year career for Tampa Bay. His 14 defensive touchdowns give Barber the fourth-most non-offensive touchdowns in NFL history,

When he finally does enter the Hall of Fame, Barber will be the fifth player in Bucs history to do so, joining Lee Roy Selmon, and teammates Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp and John Lynch.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss