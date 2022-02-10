Ronde Barber snubbed by Pro Football Hall of Fame

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Buccaneers legend Ronde Barber was denied his bid to be included in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, which was announced Thursday night.

Barber was passed up in favor of Tony Boselli, Bryant Young, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour and Leroy Butler.

This was Barber’s fifth year of eligibility and he has been at least a semifinalist each year, first breaking through to finalist status in 2021.

Barber played his entire 16-year career for Tampa Bay. His 14 defensive touchdowns give Barber the fourth-most non-offensive touchdowns in NFL history,

When he finally does enter the Hall of Fame, Barber will be the fifth player in Bucs history to do so, joining Lee Roy Selmon, and teammates Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp and John Lynch.