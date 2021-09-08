Ronde Barber and Chris Myers, share insight, season predictions for Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – NFL broadcasters Ronde Barber and Chris Myers, who are the color commentary and play-by-play for the Buccaneers preseason games on WFLA joined News Channel 8 sports anchor, Karen Loftus, to discuss several facets of the 2021 Bucs team.

CULTURE CHANGE

Barber and Myers discuss the evolution of the Bucs’ culture and how things have changed since the arrival of Head Coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady.

THE BRADY EFFECT

Barber and Myers share what ‘The Brady Effect’ is to them– how has Tom Brady lifted this team to excellence?

FURTHER ALONG

Barber and Myers measure where this 2021 Bucs team is compared to where they were going into week one in 2020.

SETTING THE TONE

Barber and Myers share how the Bucs can set the tone early this season– not only by winning games from the start, but by doing the little things along the way.

PREDICTIONS

Barber and Myers share their predictions for how the Bucs will do this season.