TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “We call him ’27 Greyhound’ because he can run all day.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers newest wide receiver, Antonio Brown, is referring to his teammate, a running back in his third year in the league, Ronald Jones.
Jones did damage on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers carrying the ball 23 times for 192 yards and one touchdown.
That touchdown, a “video game” moment according to Brown, arrived in the third quarter.
The Buccaneers only had a three-point lead over the Panthers. They stood at their own two-yard line. Tom Brady handed the ball to Jones on the first play. Jones decided to do something dazzling. He dashed 98 yards down the field for a touchdown.
“I started looking at the jumbotron,” said Jones, “and I am like, ‘Dang! My buddy is moving back there,’ so I changed the angle and I kept striding, cold turkey, so it felt good to get that long run.”
He beat the Panthers safety, Jeremy Chinn, to the end zone. That touchdown is tied for the longest score of any kind in team history.
“It felt good,” said Jones. “I put on a little weight since college so it felt good to know that the top end speed is still there.”
Oh, yes, Jones still has the speed and stamina to run all day just like a Greyhound bus.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Hawaiian Airlines passengers can now redeem miles for COVID-19 test kits
- Ronald Jones runs like a ‘Greyhound’ bus against the Panthers
- US cases hit 11M; latest million took 6 days
- Pizza Hut offering Beyond Meat to menu
- ‘He just drove away’: Camera captures man boldly stealing puppy from woman’s home