Ronald Jones runs like a ‘Greyhound’ bus against the Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “We call him ’27 Greyhound’ because he can run all day.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers newest wide receiver, Antonio Brown, is referring to his teammate, a running back in his third year in the league, Ronald Jones.

Jones did damage on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers carrying the ball 23 times for 192 yards and one touchdown.

Ronald Jones II, now at 192 yards, has tied Errict Rhett (192 on 12/4/94) for the fifth-most single-game rushing yards in Buccaneers franchise history. — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) November 15, 2020

That touchdown, a “video game” moment according to Brown, arrived in the third quarter.

The Buccaneers only had a three-point lead over the Panthers. They stood at their own two-yard line. Tom Brady handed the ball to Jones on the first play. Jones decided to do something dazzling. He dashed 98 yards down the field for a touchdown.

“I started looking at the jumbotron,” said Jones, “and I am like, ‘Dang! My buddy is moving back there,’ so I changed the angle and I kept striding, cold turkey, so it felt good to get that long run.”

He beat the Panthers safety, Jeremy Chinn, to the end zone. That touchdown is tied for the longest score of any kind in team history.

“It felt good,” said Jones. “I put on a little weight since college so it felt good to know that the top end speed is still there.”

Oh, yes, Jones still has the speed and stamina to run all day just like a Greyhound bus.