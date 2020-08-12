Ronald Jones learning route running tips from Tom Brady

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When Tom Brady is your quarterback, you are destined to learn something from him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, Ronald Jones, is entering his third year in the National Football League.

He says the main skill he has gained since he started training with Brady at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa this summer has been in the receiving game.

“He always tells me to get low in my routes and run my routes like I already have the ball,” said Jones, “So, a lot of times, I was trying to get a feel for the defense if it was zone or man. You know, I am working on getting that pre-snap read and exploding through my routes and just finishing so I think that that is what we are working on now.”

Jones started nine games in 2019 and finished the year with 31 catches and 309 yards on just 41 targets.

