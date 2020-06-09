Rob Gronkowski teaming up with Buccaneers to replace Blake HS shed, football equipment destroyed by fire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rob Gronkowski is new to the Tampa Bay area but is already stepping up to help out a local school.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end announced Tuesday he and his new team are going to replace a storage shed that was burned down at Blake High School last month. They’re also replacing all of the football equipment that was inside the shed.
“The Gronk Nation Youth Foundation and my new team – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – are all about helping youth reach their full potential. So we’re gonna do just that,” Gronkowski said in a video message posted to Twitter. “To the Blake High School Yellow Jackets, you’re getting a brand new storage unit and new football equipment to replace everything that was lost, courtesy of our foundation and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation.”
The storage shed at Blake High School burned down on May 16. Tampa Fire Rescue investigators estimated the loss of the shed and everything inside was about $11,000.
Fire investigators later determined the fire was set intentionally. They arrested a juvenile suspect on two counts of second-degree arson and one count of burglary.
