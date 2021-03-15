Rob Gronkowski returning to Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 1-year deal, reports say

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates catching an 8-yard touchdown pass as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, right, walks away during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Yet another offensive weapon will be back in Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady’s arsenal this upcoming NFL season.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski agreed Monday to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter reports Gronkowski’s agent told ESPN the one-year deal is worth $10 million.

Gronkowski is the second member of the Super Bowl Championship team who agreed Monday to stay in Tampa Bay. Earlier in the day, Schefter confirmed the Bucs re-signed outside linebacker Shaq Barrett to a four-year deal.

The two moves on Monday are just the latest of what’s been an overall successful offseason so far for the reigning champions. Inside linebacker Lavonte David agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $25 million last week, the same day the Bucs placed their 2021 franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin. Seven-time NFL champion Tom Brady signed an extension with the Bucs on Friday, keeping him in Tampa Bay through 2022. The move freed up about $19 million in salary cap space for the Buccaneers.