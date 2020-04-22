Rob Gronkowski ‘down to do anything’ Buccaneers need him to do

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s only been a day since former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so he’s not really sure what his exact role will be. But in a video call with members of the media Wednesday, the new Tampa Bay tight end said he was there for whatever the team needed.

“I’m not sure how they really want to use me but I am down to do anything,” Gronkowski said. “I’m going back into the game. I’m feeling good. Like Rick asked me what the name ‘Gronk’ means – the name ‘Gronk’ means I’m down for anything on the football field. If they need me to block, I’m down to block. If they need me to spread out wide, I’ll spread out wide. If it’s best for the team to be out there for 60% of the plays, I’m totally down to be out there for 60% of the plays.”

Gronkowski spent about half an hour on a Zoom call answering questions about his new home and his time with the New England Patriots. At one point in the video call, Gronkowski said he got the nickname “Gronk” during his rookie season during the NFL and that’s really his on-the-field alter ego.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

