Rob Gronkowski describes feelings on return to football: ‘Joy and adrenaline’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the season against the New Orleans Saints, a division rival, in exactly 12 days. The excitement is building for everyone on the Buccaneers roster but Rob Gronkowski has a slightly different appreciation for the upcoming game.

“It will be my first game ever coming out of a year not playing,” he said on Tuesday after training with his new team.

Gronkowski, who is in his tenth NFL season, retired in March of 2019 but, now, says he feels refreshed and spoke highly of ‘The TB-12 Method.’

“It is helping me out tremendously,” he said. “I do not think I would even be here if I was never introduced to that method in the first place. I truly believe I would not be here at 31-years-old playing the game of football without it. In order to play the game of football, you have to take care of your body. It is working for me and I recommend it to anyone who asks.”

Gronkowski responded to a question that honed in how he thinks he will feel when he is on the field for that first snap.

“Hopefully, it is just filled with joy. That is what I am going for,” he said, “joy and adrenaline, that is a great combo right there.”