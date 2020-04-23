Report: Tom Brady surprises man after accidentally entering wrong Tampa house

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady accidentally entered the wrong home and surprised a Tampa resident recently, according to a report from TMZ.

According to TMZ, Brady was set to meet with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on April 7, but went into the house next door.

The resident of the home, who TMZ identifies as a man named David Kramer, was sitting in his kitchen when Brady came through the front door with his duffel bags.

Kramer said Brady apologized. He told TMZ he “doesn’t think he’s seen someone leave a house faster.”

Brady recently was asked to leave a downtown Tampa park closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after he was caught working out.