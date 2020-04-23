Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Live Now
Re-Open Florida Task Force continues talks with industry leaders

Report: Tom Brady surprises man after accidentally entering wrong Tampa house

Buccaneers

by: WFLA Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tom Brady accidentally entered the wrong home and surprised a Tampa resident recently, according to a report from TMZ.

According to TMZ, Brady was set to meet with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on April 7, but went into the house next door.

The resident of the home, who TMZ identifies as a man named David Kramer, was sitting in his kitchen when Brady came through the front door with his duffel bags.

Kramer said Brady apologized. He told TMZ he “doesn’t think he’s seen someone leave a house faster.”

Brady recently was asked to leave a downtown Tampa park closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after he was caught working out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss